Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. 2,829,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,737. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

