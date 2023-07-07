Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. 2,829,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,737. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

