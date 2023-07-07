Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is NovaPoint Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 204.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $218.74. 423,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,231. The firm has a market cap of $301.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

