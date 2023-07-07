Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $301.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.31 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

