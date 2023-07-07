Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Position Raised by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 158.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 828,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,798,000 after acquiring an additional 69,408 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,900 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

