Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.86. 516,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,202. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.