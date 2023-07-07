Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading Up 1.4%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 31,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 32,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a current ratio of 53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

