Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.75 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Velas has a market cap of $32.75 million and $381,218.82 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,471,452,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,471,452,377 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

