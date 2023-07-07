Venus Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00013827 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $64.59 million and $2.42 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,409,235 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

