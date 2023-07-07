Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.4 %

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of COP traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.