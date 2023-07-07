Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 166,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 139,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 28,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,298,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,479,543. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.