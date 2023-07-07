Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. 5,249,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,193,703. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

