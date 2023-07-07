Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TSN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.21. 917,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.