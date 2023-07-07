Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,585 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.32.

TFC stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. 4,437,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,681,933. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

