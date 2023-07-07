Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 1,929,626 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

