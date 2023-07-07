Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.84

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 423098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 301.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

