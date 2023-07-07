Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $27,947.73 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,220.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00319175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.34 or 0.00924319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00546252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00062858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00141376 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,135,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

