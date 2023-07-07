Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 14,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 43,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VITFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Victoria Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

