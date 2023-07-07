VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,240,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,402,000 after buying an additional 703,965 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,048,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,093,000 after acquiring an additional 252,385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,888,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.1165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

