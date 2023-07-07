Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 206,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 428,541 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $25.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on COCO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $10,275,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,721,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

