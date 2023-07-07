Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 2,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Separately, HSBC raised Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

