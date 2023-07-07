VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.14. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 27,300 shares changing hands.
VPR Brands Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
About VPR Brands
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
