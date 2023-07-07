VRES (VRS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,321.38 or 1.00003659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

