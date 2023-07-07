Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $38,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.