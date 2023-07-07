Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Trimmed by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.
Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.05. 1,451,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $417.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
