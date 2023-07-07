Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,937,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

