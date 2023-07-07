Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.