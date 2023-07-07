Warner Financial Inc. Buys 2,116 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 13.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.