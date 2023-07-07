Warner Financial Inc. Buys 3,556 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,436,000 after buying an additional 979,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4,057.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,998,000 after buying an additional 612,847 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,684,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after buying an additional 428,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.