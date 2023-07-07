Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Down 3.2%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 138,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Weave Communications Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $724.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

