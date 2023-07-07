Wells Fargo & Company Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $280.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.67.

STZ stock opened at $252.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.25. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

