Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $212.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.95 and a 200 day moving average of $206.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

