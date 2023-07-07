Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.