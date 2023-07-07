Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.56

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.56 and last traded at $110.51, with a volume of 248507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.