Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.90 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.54). Approximately 235,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 414,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.55).

Wickes Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £307.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.66.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wickes Group

In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood sold 104,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64), for a total transaction of £135,072.03 ($171,432.96). In other Wickes Group news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 68,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £94,157.36 ($119,504.20). Also, insider David Wood sold 104,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64), for a total transaction of £135,072.03 ($171,432.96). Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.