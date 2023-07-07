Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.70 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
