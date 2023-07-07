Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.70 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.