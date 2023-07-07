Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 1,379 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 397,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 781,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

