Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 334 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.11. 286,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,765. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

