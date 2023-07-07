Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 504 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA owned about 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,238,000 after acquiring an additional 558,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $129,467,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,183,000 after acquiring an additional 422,885 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. 65,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,564. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $53.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

