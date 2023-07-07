Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.69. The stock had a trading volume of 266,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,172. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

