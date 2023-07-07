Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $25.41 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.01. 506,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.26 and a 52-week high of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

