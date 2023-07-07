Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $35.57 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.96. 3,153,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

