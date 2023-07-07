Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 19,861 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. 633,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

