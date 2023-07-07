Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 3,596 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 841,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

