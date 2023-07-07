Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 600 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,578. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.43. 391,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.01. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

