WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.79

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.79 and traded as low as $46.63. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 11,498 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

