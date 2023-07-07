Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stake Trimmed by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,506 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Insider Activity

Wolfspeed Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WOLF traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.52. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.