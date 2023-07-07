Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.69. 800,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,809,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

