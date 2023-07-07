WOO Network (WOO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $382.51 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $382.51 million and $15.66 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,162,694 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

