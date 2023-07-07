Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 19,305,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 48,429,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodbois from GBX 6 ($0.08) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.08.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

