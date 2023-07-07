World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $130.66

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.66, but opened at $134.32. World Acceptance shares last traded at $134.32, with a volume of 781 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $112,025.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,145.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $68,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $112,025.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,145.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,759 shares of company stock valued at $573,380 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 12.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.